Lincoln County shooting spree suspect released from hospital

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities tell WJTV that the man accused of shooting and killing eight people in Lincoln County has been released from the hospital.

35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt had been at the University of Mississippi Medical Center since Sunday.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Communications Director Warren Strain said Godbolt is being held at an undisclosed detention center.

Godbolt is facing one charge of capital murder and seven charges of 1st-degree.

Below is the list of victims who died during the shooting spree:

Deputy William Durr, age 36

Barbara Mitchell, age 55

Brenda May, age 53

Tocarra May, age 35

Austin Edwards, age 11

Jordan Blackwell, age 18

Ferral Burage, age 45

Shelia Burage, age 46

#Breaking MBI tells me Godbolt has been released from the hospital, he is being held at an undisclosed detention facility @WJTV pic.twitter.com/IcRFxbCuZe — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) May 30, 2017

