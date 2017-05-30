MBN arrests prison guard in connection with heroin investigation

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has arrested a Tutwiler prison guard in connection with a heroin investigation.

MBN Director John Dowdy said 37-year-old Cynthia D. Smith was arrested over the weekend at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility.

Tallahatchie County Correctional is a private prison in Tutwiler run by California-based Corrections Corporation of America.

Dowdy said law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Smith’s home. They found 12 ounces of black tar heroin, two ounces of pharmaceutical-grade marijuana and a significant about of cash, Director Dowdy said.

“This heroin seizure is substantial in terms of quantity and is a clear indicator that no part of our state is immune from this deadly drug,” Director Dowdy said.

Smith is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess heroin.

Her bond is set at $150,000.