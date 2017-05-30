MDHS makes proposed changes to Child Care Policy Manual

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services and early childhood advisory council discussed making changes to a particular area of the child care manual.

Tuesday they held a public hearing to discuss the proposed changes. Officials said most of the adjustments are to the Child Care Payment Program Policy Manual.

However, before finalizing the policy manual, the Mississippi Low-income Child Care Initiative believes the two organizations should tell centers first what is required to become designated as a standard and a comprehensive center.