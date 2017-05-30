MDOT to repair multiple slides

(WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will begin a project to repair multiple slides in Hinds, Madison and Scott counties.

“Yazoo clay present in the foundations for these routes is very susceptible to changes in moisture content after periods of rainfall and surface drainage over the years,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “Repairs are necessary to stabilize these slopes next to the roadway to prevent further sliding that could endanger the road.”

The slide repairs will be made at the following locations.

Hinds County

Interstate 20 eastbound at the bridge over Gilbralter Drive

Interstate 20 eastbound ramp to Interstate 220 northbound

Interstate 220 southbound ramp to Interstate 20 eastbound

Madison County

Interstate 220 northbound ramp to Interstate 55 northbound

Interstate 55 southbound ramp to Sowell Road

Scott County

Highway 25 just south of River Bend Road

Crews will be doing utility relocation at multiple sites but beginning project work at the slide at the Interstate 55 southbound ramp at Sowell Road.

“Our crews discovered these slides during regular maintenance operations,” McGrath said. “While our maintenance crews typically handle slide repairs, the number of slides, the scale of the work and the need to make these repairs on a shorter timeline will require hiring a contractor.”

The project was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc. for approximately $1.8 million. Work on the various sites is expected to be complete by the fall. Shoulder closures are anticipated during this project; however, the impact to travel will be minimal.