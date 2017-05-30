MHP ends ‘Drive to Survive’ initiative; 2 fatalities reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol has ended its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period.

The “Drive to Survive” initiative started Friday at 6 p.m. and ended Monday night.

MHP said they investigated a total of 122 accidents around the state, two of the crashes were fatal.

Officials said on May 27 around 9:01 a.m., the responded to a single vehicle crash in Holmes County. 21-year-old James Bullocks of Lexington was traveling Westbound on MS 12 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Bullocks died at the scene.

On Sunday, May 28 around 10:13 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal single-vehicle in Lawrence County. 30-year-old Christopher Dingler was driving his Chevy Silverado on US 84 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

For Troop C, which covers the Jackson metro area, MHP charged 13 people with DUI.