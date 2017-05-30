Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier killed during training exercise in California

FORT IRWIN, California (WJTV) — A Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier was killed during a training operation Monday night at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

Officials said three others were injured.

According to Lt. Col. Christian Patterson, the soldiers were participating in a training exercise when the incident happened.

They are assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Tupelo.

The three injured were taken to the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California.

At last check, they were in stable condition.

The soldiers’ names have not been released. The incident is currently under investigation.