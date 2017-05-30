Power tools, trailers stolen from Pike County home

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation.

Deputies said two trailers, a lawn mower, a pressure washer, and several power tools were taken from Cutrer Road on May 21.

Authorities released surveillance photos to help with their search for the people responsible for the theft. They said they are looking for three men in connection with this crime.

Deputies said a brown Dodge Durango with some type of sticker on the rear glass and a Chevrolet regular cab. The Chevy has some type of white sticker in the center of the front windshield or something hanging from the rear-view mirror. Chevy also has damage to the passenger side truck-bed and is missing the rear bumper

Authorities said the license plates were off of the vehicles.

Also, it appears the men came to the residence earlier that morning in a light colored car, with the flashers on and knocked on the residence door.

The person that knocked on the door appeared to have a short ponytail sticking out the rear of a baseball cap, officials said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call deputies at 601-783-5468 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.