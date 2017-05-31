Additional Funding Announced for Army Corps Projects in Mississippi

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) announced on Wednesday that an additional $67.5 million would be allocated to the Army Corps of Engineers for projects across the state of Mississippi for the 2017 fiscal year. These additional funds will go to support projects including harbor dredging, flood control, levee maintenance, and other environmental infrastructure projects across the state.

The additional $67.5 million brings total Army Corps funding up to $136.9 million for the fiscal year when combined with the $70 million previously allocated to the Army Corps by the recent FY2017 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 115-31).

The Work Plan directs funding toward flood control projects in the Yazoo basin and other tributary basins, including the Delta Headwaters, Upper Yazoo, Big Sunflower River and Yazoo Backwater Area projects. The plan funds maintenance dredging at Mississippi harbors on the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast. It also provides funding to support wastewater projects for Jackson County and the cities of Jackson and Crystal Springs.

“The Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan invests additional funding provided by Congress on projects that were not included or insufficiently funded in the 2017 budget request. I am pleased the Army Corps will direct significant resources to Mississippi to improve the management and operation of waterways, levees, and public works,” Cochran said.

