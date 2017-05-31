Bond set at $100K for Vicksburg murder suspect

Related Coverage 19-year-old killed in Saturday night shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of a Vicksburg murder appeared in court Wednesday.

A judge set Quintessa Shelton’s bond at $100,000 during her arraignment.

She is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Benjamin Brooks, Jr.

Vicksburg Police responded to the deadly shooting Saturday night. It happened in the 200 block of Starlight Drive around 10 p.m.

We’re told authorities found a handgun near Brooks’ body.

