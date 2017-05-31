Bowie, Kendricks explain lives as Olympic medalists

By: Tyler Greever Published:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame honored two Olympic medalists on Wednesday night.

Tori Bowie and Sam Kendricks were a part of a meet and greet reception. Bowie, a Pisgah and Southern Miss alumna won gold in the 4 X 100 relay, silver in the 100m dash, and bronze in the 200m dash in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Kendricks, an Oxford native and Ole Miss alumnus, won a bronze medal in the pole vault.

Click the video above to hear the two explain what life is like with the added exposure of being an Olympic medalist.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s