Bowie, Kendricks explain lives as Olympic medalists

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame honored two Olympic medalists on Wednesday night.

Tori Bowie and Sam Kendricks were a part of a meet and greet reception. Bowie, a Pisgah and Southern Miss alumna won gold in the 4 X 100 relay, silver in the 100m dash, and bronze in the 200m dash in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Kendricks, an Oxford native and Ole Miss alumnus, won a bronze medal in the pole vault.

