College Board faces resistance over choice for JSU president

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Trustees could vote Wednesday to name William Bynum the next president of Jackson State University, but critics are still fighting his installation at Mississippi’s largest historically black university.

Jean Frazier, an alumna and retired Jackson State employee, says trustees should reopen the search instead of naming Bynum, now president of Mississippi Valley State University.

Bynum is scheduled to meet with campus groups Wednesday, and College Board trustees are planning to vote on him after groups submit feedback. Board President C.D. Smith says concerns will be seriously considered, but trustees believe Bynum’s experience makes him the “most qualified.”

The board rarely rejects its own preferred candidate.

Yolanda Owens, president of Jackson State’s alumni association, hopes this will be the exception. She and other opponents are calling for consideration of other candidates.