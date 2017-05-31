Dr. William Bynum named as president of JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dr. William Bynum has been named the president of Jackson State University.

The Institutions of Higher Learning made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Bynum met with campus leaders and IHL during his visit to the schoo. The board voted unanimously and selected Bynum.

However, critics fought his installation. Yolanda Owens, president of Jackson State’s alumni association and others wanted IHL to consider other candidates.

IHL said they believed that Bynum was the strongest candidate. They said they went through more than 50 applications during the search to find the school’s next leader.

Bynum was the president of Mississippi Valley State University.