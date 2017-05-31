Fatal Crash Involving 2 cars in Warren County

By Published:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss — Corporal Eric Henry of the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a 2 car crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on US Highway 61 at Glass Road in Warren County.

The incident involved two cars, a Nissan Sentra and a Honda Accord.  At approximately 4:40 PM, the Honda was traveling southbound on US 61 and the Nissan was crossing over the southbound lanes of US 61 from Glass Rd when the two vehicles collided.  The Nissan Sentra failed to yield the right of way for the southbound Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Merit Health in Vicksburg with injuries. The driver of the Nissan was killed on impact.

The drivers have yet to be identified; the investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s