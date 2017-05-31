Griffin Hardy is a noon meteorologist and multimedia journalist for WJTV 12 and WHLT 22.

Born and raised in Georgia just outside of Atlanta, Griffin Hardy graduated from Mississippi State University in the spring of 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in professional meteorology, with an emphasis in broadcasting.

Prior to starting at WJTV, Griffin interned under meteorologists Brad Nitz and Glenn Burns in the summer of 2016 where he began his endeavor into on-air forecasting. During his senior year of college, Griffin worked on-air as a weekend/fill-in meteorologist for WCBI-TV in Columbus, Mississippi from September 2016 to March 2017.

In his spare time, Griffin enjoys cooking, watching football, and attending concerts. You can contact Griffin via e-mail anytime at ghardy@wjtv.com.