High School Senior Graduates from UMMC

GREENVILLE, Miss — One school is making graduation day extra special for a student that wasn’t able to walk across the stage. As WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter reports Freddie Green has leukemia and wasn’t able to make it to his graduation so his principal brought the ceremony to him.

Graduation day is one of the most important times for any high school senior but Freddie Green didn’t think he would get that chance.

“That’s what his main goal was to graduate he wanted to walk down the aisle,” Freddie Green’s father said.

While he didn’t get to walk across the stage, Green did get a special graduation ceremony dedicated to just him.

“I just want to let everybody know that he is an inspiration to not only his family, not only the class but to the entire community. The community rallied around to make sure that this happened,” Xavier Hodo, Greenville High school principal said.

The Greenville High School Principal and several students traveled to UMMC in Jackson to personally hand Freddie his diploma.

Freddie has acute leukemia and recently relapsed, but that didn’t stop him from achieving what he wanted to achieve.

“One of the things he was most concerned about was getting to graduate and he has really overcome the odds to be able to graduate so we’re so proud of him,” Dr. Betty Herrington, Assoc. Professor of Pediatric Hematology said.

The school even saved a superlative just for him with the “Class Clown” certificate.

In addition to being funny, those around the hospital say Freddie is caring and courageous.