JPD investigating accidental shooting on Shadowlawn Drive

Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are on the scene of a shooting on Shadowlawn Drive in Jackson.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, the incident was accidental.

Jones said an 18-year-old was accidentally shot in the abdomen with an assault rifle.

We’re told that two people were held for questioning.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

 

