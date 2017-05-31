Name of Soldier Killed in Training Exercise Released

JACKSON, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi National Guard Wednesday morning identified Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas as the soldier killed during a training exercise May 29th at Fort Irwin, California.

The incident was caused by a vehicle rollover and 3 other soldiers were also injured. They were sent by military helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center in California. All 3 soldiers have since been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Thomas was 24 years old and a native of Amory, Mississippi. Colonel Doug Ferguson of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team stated, “Our deepest sympathies go out to Sgt. Thomas’ family and friends…we have lost a valuable member of our team and this loss will be felt across the brigade.”

The Mississippi National Guard says this incident is still under investigation.