Sheriff: 2 Smith County deputies fired over having alleged relations with inmates

WJTV Published:

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton said two of his deputies had been fired after an investigation about deputies having inappropriate relationships with inmates.

Sheriff Crumpton Deputy Charles Johnson and Deputy Wayne Thompson are no longer with the department.

He tells WJTV that the Federal Bureau of Investigations is also helping out with the investigation. Sheriff Crumpton said he met with the FBI earlier this month to discuss the allegations.

Sheriff Crumpton said the deputies were administrative leave on May 19. Further investigation led to the termination of Johnson and Thompson.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

