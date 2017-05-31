Visitation for Deputy William Durr to be held Wednesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The visitation for the Lincoln County deputy killed in the line of duty will be held Wednesday.
Family and friends of Deputy William Durr will gather at Easthaven Baptist Church this evening.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
His funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the same location.
Before Durr joined the sheriff’s department, he worked for the Brookhaven Police Department.
“William was a great guy, great police officer, good in the community and these things hurt,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell. “It hurts our community.”
Lincoln County shooting victims
Lincoln County shooting victims x
Latest Galleries
-
Wallet stolen at Sams Club
-
USDA FSIS Armour Eckrich Sausage Recall 05252017
-
Cardinal Street House Fire Jackson, Mississippi 05252017
-
Wine and Weed in Oregon Photo by Gillian Flaccus, AP Photo
-
Elephant stuck in swamp in India May 24, 2017
-
I-20 crash in Clinton
-
I-20 crash in Clinton
-
Working Together Jackson South Jackson forum 05112017
-
Trees, power lines down on 18-wheeler
-
Caught in the Healthcare Crossfire by Beth Alexander May 2017