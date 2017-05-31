Visitation for Deputy William Durr to be held Wednesday

Related Coverage Funeral arrangements set for 8 killed in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The visitation for the Lincoln County deputy killed in the line of duty will be held Wednesday.

Family and friends of Deputy William Durr will gather at Easthaven Baptist Church this evening.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the same location.

Before Durr joined the sheriff’s department, he worked for the Brookhaven Police Department.

“William was a great guy, great police officer, good in the community and these things hurt,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell. “It hurts our community.”

