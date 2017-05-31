What’s Working: Forest Hill graduate receives national award for artwork

JACKSON, Miss — Jeremy Donahue, a recent Forest Hill High School graduate Jeremy Donahue is off to Carnegie Hall next week to accept the coveted National Gold Medal award.

During Jeremy’s high school career at Forest Hill, Art Department Chair Renna Moore helped Jeremy sharpen his talent. From colored pencils to print making, she kept Jeremy on task, as he picked up skill after skill.

Renna says, “He’s very talented at portraitures, and pretty much anytime he draws a person it looks like him, but he is able to add a little bit extra to the picture.” Renna adds, “His artwork is now actually in New York City, about to be on display the first week of June, and there is going to be an awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall.”

“I’ve been drawing since I was 2, even if it was just doodles,” Jeremy says. “I’ve been drawing for about as long as I can remember, so it’s pretty much just something I’ve always liked to do.”

After he returns from New York, Jeremy will attend Hinds Community College on art scholarship. His teacher believes he’ll be an artist to watch for.

Jeremy is raising money for his trip to New York. To help support Jeremy, you can donate via his GoFundMe page here.