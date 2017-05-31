Wreck in north Mississippi kills at least 3 from Illinois

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Three people from Illinois died in a wreck in Mississippi, and authorities are searching for a fourth person.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports a fisherman found a sport utility vehicle in a creek Tuesday in Tupelo. It was directly below an Interstate 22 bridge.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green on Wednesday identified the three killed as 30-year-old Sean Haygood and 24-year-old Amber Smith, both of Streator, Illinois; and 29-year-old Terrance Wege Jr., of Ottawa, Illinois. Both cities are about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) south of Chicago.

A Tupelo police spokesman, Capt. Chuck McDougald, says two bodies were found in the SUV and one was found downstream in the creek.

Tupelo is about 110 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.