Authorities searching for inmate who walked off Hattiesburg detail

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to a Facebook post, they’re searching for Anthony Boyd Lamar.

We’re told he escaped a work detail at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing a white and green striped prison uniform at the time he escaped.

The post says the 56-year-old is serving 16 years in prison for residential burglary. He was sentenced for the crime in Copiah County in 2016.

If you see Lamar, you’re asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or contact your local authorities.