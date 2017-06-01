Company donates $10,000 in clothes to Canton flood victims

CANTON, MISS — (WJTV) Canton city leaders say Levi’s Jeans donated $10,000 worth of clothes to be given to flood victims.

Clothes were distributed at a local church. Claudia Mills says her home was damaged including clothes when flood waters swept through the south part of the city.

“It just shows that the city of Canton cares,” said Mills.

Mayor Arnel Bolden says the city is making good on their promise.

A group of city leaders gathered to come up with an idea to help those who are in need.

Leaders decided to divert funds from one department to another to give people relief.

“People want to know that they have not been forgotten,” said Bolden. “