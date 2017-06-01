Congressman Harper talks about climate agreement, healthcare

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Congressman Gregg Harper stopped by the WJTV 12 Studios Thursday to talk about President Donald Trump pulling out of the climate agreement and other things that have been happening in Washington D.C.

Trump announced Thursday afternoon that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. However, the president wants to begin negotiations to “re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction.”

Harper told WJTV that it would be good for the manufacturing business in Mississippi if we get out of it.

Congressman Harper also said talked about healthcare.

He said the Senate plans to rewrite the House bill. He is hoping the changes will positively impact the nation and Mississippi.

