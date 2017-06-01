Coroner: Father shoots 10 year old then turns gun on himself

JEFFERSON DAVIS, Miss. (WJTV) –  According to the Jefferson Davis County Deputy Coroner, Kathy Stephens, authorities responded to Smith Jones Road in the New Hebron area, Wednesday morning for a murder-suicide.

Stephens says a father shot and killed his 10-year-old son then turned the gun on himself. The child died Thursday at Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson.

We’re told the mother of the child (the father’s girlfriend) was injured as well but is expected to be okay.

At this time the motive is unknown; Stephens says it was a domestic situation.

Names are not being released at this time. Stephens says the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we’re working to get more information.

 

