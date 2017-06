JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire on Nimitz Street Thursday morning.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. Investigators tell us the fire was under control around 3:40 a.m.

A family member who was in the home at the time of the fire told us everyone made it out. Jackson Fire Division Chief Cleotha Sanders confirmed no injuries were reported.

Sanders tells us the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.