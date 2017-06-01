Hinds County deputies arrest 2 for drugs, weapons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are jailed for allegedly having guns and drugs in Hinds County.

Sheriff’s deputies said 21-yera-old Vanessa Cavitt and 61-year-old Earl Clark were taken into custody.

Deputies went to a home on Derrick Street Wednesday to serve a search warrant. They said the found about a pound of marijuana, about one-half ounce of crystal meth, one-half ounce of cocaine, 70 dosage units of Ecstasy, and 60 dosage units of Xanax.

They also confiscated two handguns.

“Clark is no stranger to narcotics officers,” said Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Major Pete Luke. “He was arrested at a home on McDowell Road last August on drug-related charges.”

