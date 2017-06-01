JSU discusses budget, upcoming layoffs

Related Coverage JSU Interim President Rod Paige announces Budget Reduction and Recovery Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dr. William Bynum is the 11th president of Jackson State, a job that will require him to inherit an institution recovering from a $33 million deficit in cash reserves.

“We wish we could have avoided cuts in payroll costs of this nature. It became absolutely apparent that it was unavoidable,” said Danny Blanton, executive director of University Communications.

JSU’s budget reduction and recovery plan calls for 42 layoffs and a list of mergers and moves like bringing the College of Science, Engineering, and Technology from eight departments to five.

“The academic and administrative restructuring is to increase the efficiency of those units,” Blanton said.

University officials say this plan also includes hiring and spending freezes among other cuts.

“We didn’t identify one division and say we’re going to take 42 positions out of there, that wouldn’t be prudent we looked across campus,” he said.