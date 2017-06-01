Lincoln County Deputy William Durr laid to rest

Mobile users, click here if you cannot see the live stream.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Family members and friends of Lincoln County Deputy William Durr will say goodbye to him Thursday.

His funeral is being held at Easthaven Baptist Church in Brookhaven at 1 p.m. The church is streaming the funeral live on its Facebook page.

Durr was killed in the line of duty over the weekend. Seven others were killed during the shooting spree.

The accused shooter, Willie Corey Godbolt, is charged with capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.

Durr leaves behind a wife and an 11-year-old son.

