Man sentenced for kidnapping, attempted murder in 2014 machete attack case

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A man found guilty of kidnapping, and the attempted murder of his wife has been sentenced for the kidnapping charge.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Richard Lamar Green was sentenced this week to serve life in prison plus 30 years.

In October 2014, Pearl Police went to Green’s home after receiving a 911 he had attached his wife with a machete.

Officers went to the Ivy Court home and found her lying on the floor. She was bleeding profusely, and one of her fingers had been severed.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a traumatic brain injury.

An Amber Alert was issued after Green took their 4-year-old son from home.

Authorities said they were able to catch Green before he reached the Louisiana line. The child was found in the back of the vehicle and was unharmed.

Guest said Green admitted to law enforcement that he and his wife had gotten into an argument at their home. He then told officers that he went outside and retrieved a machete from his vehicle and then reentered the home where he forced his wife to the family room and struck her numerous times with the machete.

“Green is a violent and abusive individual who viciously attacked his wife in the presence of their 4-year-old child. Because of the combined efforts of the Pearl Police Department, Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and the Brookhaven Police Department, Green will now spend the remainder of his life behind bars.”

Guest said Green has numerous misdemeanor convictions of Domestic Assault or Domestic Violence. Court records show Green was previously convicted of Domestic Battery in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1996. Green was also convicted of Domestic Assault in Biloxi in 2002 and convicted of Domestic Assault in Harrison County in 2005.