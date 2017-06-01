MCEF celebrates 20 years, grand opening of new facility

WJTV Published:

(WJTV) — The Mississippi Construction Education Foundation is celebrating 20 years and now has a new building to show off.

The center is located on Old Brandon Road. We’re told it was built specifically for adult craft learners.

Congressman Gregg Harper and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves joined business and education leaders for the grand opening.

MCEF is also celebrating 20 years.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
