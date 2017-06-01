Missing Alabama teen found dead in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A missing Alabama teen was found dead in Greene County, Mississippi.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 16-year-old Bryan Parker was found around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Stanley McLeod said Parker was located down an old logging trail off Highway 63.

He was reported missing from the Wilmer area, which is near Mobile, a few days ago.

Authorities from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office had been searching in Mobile County, Alabama and George County, Mississippi for the missing teen when a time line lead them to Greene County.

Deputies said the suspect, 22-year-old Matthew Moberg is being held in the Mobile County jail on unrelated charges.

Sheriff McLeod is expected to file charges on Moberg within the coming days pending results from the crime laboratory. Also, additional charges could be filed on Moberg by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Parker’s body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory for examination and cause of death.