Ridgeland Fire Department equips 6-wheeler to use during outdoor events

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ridgeland Fire Department has equipped a six-wheeler utility-terrain vehicle to use for medical calls at crowded outdoor events along the Ridgeland Multiuse Trail.

The were able to equip the 6-wheeler by getting donations from local businesses.

The UTV will be used to enter areas where a rescue truck cannot go when a medical emergency arises.

Fire officials said a patient could be transported safely on the vehicle with a stokes basket and backboard, and a seat adjacent to the basket allows an EMT to apply medical care while traveling to an ambulance.

“We identified a response capability gap on the multiuse trails and at community events where the fire department is on standby,” stated Nathan Bell, training officer. “A truck is just too large to be used on the trail or to travel off road in some areas, nor can it move through a crowd. Approaching on foot can translate into slower response times. Ridgeland’s UTV is the answer to meeting these particular needs.”

The City of Ridgeland owned six-wheeler that had been used at events to enter a crowd and identify medical needs. Ridgeland Fire Department employees realized that if the department could equip the UTV, it could be used to respond, saving time in the case of a medical emergency.

Bell began to approach local businesses with the need and found sponsors more than willing to help with either funds or in-kind donations.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of our local businesses who see a need and step in to help,” said Mayor Gene McGee. “Now, thanks to these wonderful business owners and their support of the City of Ridgeland, our firefighters can respond better and faster in certain situations, resulting in safer events for the community.”