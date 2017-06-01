Vigil held for Lincoln County shooting spree victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven and Lincoln County communities continue to mourn the loss of eight people killed in a weekend shooting spree that spread over 3 locations., dozens gathered for a prayer vigil to

Thursday night, dozens gathered for a prayer vigil to honor them all.

“We’re looking for answers. And I can’t say that I have the answers tonight. But I know someone who does, and that’s ourLordd and Savior,” Pastor Philip Sterling of Grace Community Church said.

The tight knit Lincoln County community gathered to pray and encourage each other 5 days after the tragedy unfolded.

It’s now opened new conversations.

“They were talking about mental illness. I think people need to focus alot on that, and start looking more for signs so we can maybe you know prevent this from happening,” Cricket Boyte said.

In his powerful speech to the crowd, Jordan Blackwell’s father said how he tried hard to become angry, but instead, he’s showing forgiveness to the suspected gunman, Corey Godbolt.

“I felt honored to know that my son was in a number that God said they’re life is secure enough to use them to get everybody together today,” Shaun Blackwell said.

“I think over time when people truly get an understanding, they won’t forgive the actions, but they will forgive the person. We want the families to know that after this weekend when the services are over, that doesn’t mean that the support is over,” Pastor Sterling said.