Warning issued for littering at The Rez

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Officials issued a warning for people who litter on the Reservoir.

Reservoir officials say litter has been an ongoing problem.

We’re told visitors will be given a 30-day period to try and keep the area clean.

If conditions don’t improve, Reservoir officials said the fishing area would be closed for a few weeks.

Officials said this would continue until a difference is seen in the area.

“We hope at the end end of the 30 days the litter is less but hope that people remember what happened down here it can happen again,” said Jeannine May who is the director of Keep the Rez Beautiful. It can be closed down if it’s not kept clean.”

Anyone who wants to help out with cleaning up the Rez, a group will be in the area from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Friday.