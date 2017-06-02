Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Petal; 1 dead

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Petal, authorities said.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said a man died from gunshot wounds.

According to Mississippi Department of Public Safety Communication Director Warren Strain, a Petal police officer responded to a crash around 10:30 a.m. near the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Leeville Road.

Strain said there was an altercation and shots were fired. One person who was involved in the wreck died, he said.

Coroner Benedict said the body was being sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.