4 arrested during MDOC contraband crackdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people have been arrested on prison grounds under a contraband crackdown.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said three of the people charged were employees who were caught with tobacco at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The fourth was a service person found with alcohol when his vehicle was searched at the prison’s entrance, officials said.

MDOC said Teresa Davis, a correctional officer since 2015, and trainee Chris Roberts, hired in August 2016, have been terminated.

Trainee Kimberly Monroe, on the job since December, is facing termination.

Davis was arrested after 155 grams of tobacco was found hidden in two sandwiches inside Tupperware containers she had. Tobacco was found in a bag Roberts was carrying, officials said. He was arrested around the same time as Davis on May 22.

Monroe was arrested three days later when she was found with 7.5 ounces of tobacco, according to investigators.

All three former employees are charged with possession of prohibited items by persons other than offenders

Malcolm McLain, who had come to do work at the prison on May 23, is charged for having alcoholic beverages at a correctional facility.

All four were taken to the Rankin County jail. Investigations are ongoing regarding their arrests.

“I am disappointed to have to talk about these arrests,” Hall said. “However, Operation Zero Tolerance is in full force for the safety of staff and inmates.”