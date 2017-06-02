Canton employee and alderman involved in altercation

CANTON, MISS — (WJTV) Canton police are looking into an altercation between a Canton employee and a city alderman.

WJTV obtained a confidential memo from Canton city attorney Kimberly Banks. The memo goes into detail about what happened between Canton Public Works Director Terrence Sanders and Alderman Rodriquez Brown.

After WJTV submitted a freedom of information act request, WJTV was given a police report describing what police were told happened on May 22, 2017.

The reports said Brown went to the public works department to speak with Sanders about garbage pick up complaints he was getting from city residents.

At some point during the conversation, things escalated, profanity was used, and then a scuffle broke out. The report also states this was in front of other employees.

Brown filed simple assault charges against Sanders. And according to the memo from Attorney Banks, Sanders also filed charges against Brown.

“I think it was more of a misunderstanding,” said Mayor Arnel Bolden. “I did the interviews and no one threw any punches. I believe the issue was resolved.”

WJTV reached out to Alderman Brown to see if he would like to comment, he declined.

Terrance Sanders also declined.

At this point, no one has been arrested or charged.