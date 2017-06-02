Fire crews battle fire at Woodbine Street home in Jackson

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jackson on Woodbine Street Friday morning.

Cleotha Sanders, the Division Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigations, said the firefighters went to the home just before 2:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Sanders said crews did a search inside the house and found no one else inside the home.

They were able to put the flames out by 2:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, Sanders said.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s