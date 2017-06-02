Fire crews battle fire at Woodbine Street home in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jackson on Woodbine Street Friday morning.

Cleotha Sanders, the Division Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigations, said the firefighters went to the home just before 2:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Sanders said crews did a search inside the house and found no one else inside the home.

They were able to put the flames out by 2:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, Sanders said.

The investigation is ongoing.