Fire rekindles at Pearl house on Rodney Street

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Early Friday morning Pearl firefighters went back to the scene of a house where they put out flames Thursday evening because it rekindled.

According to the fire department, the fire on Rodney Street started Thursday around 6 p.m.

The homeowners were able to get out of the house.

Firefighters had to go back to the scene early Friday morning because it rekindled.

The cause is still under investigation.

 

 

