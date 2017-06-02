Fire rekindles at Pearl house on Rodney Street

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Early Friday morning Pearl firefighters went back to the scene of a house where they put out flames Thursday evening because it rekindled.

According to the fire department, the fire on Rodney Street started Thursday around 6 p.m.

The homeowners were able to get out of the house.

Firefighters had to go back to the scene early Friday morning because it rekindled.

The cause is still under investigation.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.