Guns, marijuana found at Horton Avenue home; 2 arrested

Left to Right: Broderick Robinson and Demorian Robinson (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are jailed after police said they found drugs, money, and weapons at a Jackson home.

JPD officers executed a search warrant on Horton Avenue Friday morning and arrested 27-year-old Broderick Robinson and 21-year-old Demorian Robinson.

Sgt. Derrick Jordan said recovered several high caliber weapons, marijuana and $8,000 in cash.

Below is a list of charges each suspect is facing:

  • Broderick Robinson:convicted Felon with a firearm, possession of  stolen firearm, and felony possession of marijuana with a firearm (approximately 73 grams)
  • Demorian Robinson: felony possession of marijuana with a firearm (approximately 38 grams), and possession of stolen firearm
Photo: JPD

