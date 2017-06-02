Jackson woman warns neighbors about scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson woman is warning her neighbors about a scam.

Jacqueline Amos says scammers called her parents telling them that their granddaughter was in jail in Louisiana.

The scammers asked for $1,500 to get her out, saying if they didn’t pay, she would be in jail for six or seven months.

Jacqueline, who is a reserve Jackson police officer, recognized the scam.

“I knew that because friends of mine here received a similar phone call, but it said that they had missed jury duty and if they did not pay, the fine was $1,200 or they were going to be arrested.”

Anyone who is a victim of this scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.