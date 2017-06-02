JPD conducting rape, kidnapping investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department said they are investigating an alleged kidnapping and rape.

JPD Sgt. Derrick Jordan said the incident was reported Friday morning.

According to the police, the victim was walking near Raymond Road and Valley Street around 1:15 a.m. She told officers that a man in a 1990 blue Oldsmobile with tinted windows forced her inside of the car.

Officers said she was taken to another location and raped. She was released around 3 a.m. near Lynch Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Anyone with information about this case should contact JPD.