Officials: Alex Deaton waives right to hearing in Kansas

(WJTV) — The man accused in a crime spree across three states waived his right to a hearing Friday in Kansas.

A preliminary hearing was set for Friday for Alex Bridges Deaton.

According to the Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office, Deaton waived his right to the hearing and the case was bound over by the court on all charges he is facing in that state.

In Kansas, Deaton is accused of shooting a store clerk and stealing a car. He was captured after a chase and fiery crash.

The suspect was on the run after allegedly committing several crimes in other states. The crime spree started in Mississippi.

Authorities believe Deaton shot and killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson. Robinson was found dead at the Vineyard at Castlewoods in Brandon, Mississippi on Friday, February 24, 2017. Authorities said she was strangled to death.

The same morning Robinson was found, a woman jogging in the Castlewoods neighborhood was also shot.

Deaton is also accused in the shooting death of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter. She was found dead at Dixon Baptist Church on the night of February 23 in Neshoba County.

Authorities said Deaton left Mississippi and went to New Mexico. New Mexico authorities said he allegedly kidnapped a couple near a hiking trail. Police say the victims were held at gunpoint and forced inside of the trunk.The victims were shot during the struggle.

Deaton has been indicted on the charges he faces in Rankin County.

Kansas authorities tell WJTV that Deaton’s arraignment has been set for July 7 in Pratt County District Court.