Long-time Jackson produce stand moves to Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After two burglaries in one week, a Jackson produce stand closes for business in the Capital City.

For 68 years, Doris Berry has sold fresh produce. Her husband did the growing and she did the selling at the stands on the corner of Woodrow Wilson Aveune and West Street. Last month, she expanded her business to 3615 1/2 Highway 80 East in Pearl.

And on Wednesday, she shut her Jackson stand down for good. “I hated to leave. But I’m fine. I like it here,” Berry said.

She says part of that decision came from an increase concern for safety. This past week, they had 2 burglaries. She said the burglars got away with $200 and left meats and cheese out of the freezers to spoil. “We had 60 pounds of bacon in there. They got that. We’ve got all these frozen biscuits. They got that,” Berry said.

Brenda Langham owns a stand right across from Berry’s old location. She was also burglarized.

“They broke the coke cooler and they got coke. They got change. They stole a pair of boots and left their boots…My daddy is 92-years-old and still farming. He raises probably 90% of the stuff that we sell,” Langham said.

Langham adds since her parents opened the stand 68 years ago, and they’ve been burglarized less than a hand full of times. And she’s not going to let the recent break-ins scare her away, “Not at all. I feel safe as I do right here as I do at my home.”

Langham says security cameras are now being installed around the stands.

Both stands are open seven days a week.

Berry’s Farmer’s Market is open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Brenda’s Produce is open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.