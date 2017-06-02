Man charged with statutory rape in Copiah County

WJTV Published: Updated:
John Allen Greer, Jr. (Photo: Copiah County Sheriff's Office)

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 33-year-old man is facing statutory rape and domestic violence charges in Copiah County.

Investigators tell WJTV that 33-year-old John Allen Greer, Jr. is also charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling.

We’re told that the victim in the statutory rape case is a 15-year-old girl.

Greer’s bond is set at $125,000, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

