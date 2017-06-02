Police seeks identity of man in counterfeit money investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police need your help identifying a person wanted in connection with a counterfeit money case.

Police said the man in the surveillance photo was seen at a local store using a counterfeit $100 bill.

Anyone who can help police identify this person, contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.