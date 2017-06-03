Double Shooting in Yazoo City Friday night

YAZOO CITY, Miss — Two victims, one male and one female, received multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting in Yazoo City Friday evening.

The incident happened on Rainbow Street in Yazoo City. Motive and cause of the shooting has yet to be determined.

Both victims were air lifted to UMMC to be treated for their injuries. One of the victims is currently in critical condition, no details have been released on the second.

As of Saturday morning, no suspects have been identified. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

