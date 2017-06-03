Funeral held for cousins killed in Lincoln County shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a day full of heavy hearts, but high hopeful spirits as Jordan Blackwell and Austin Edwards were laid to rest.

Hundreds of friends, family members, and people who just knew of the two boys packed into the Alexander High School auditorium to pay their last respects to Austin and Jordan. Barabara Buie, Jordan’s grandmother, says this is a hard day for her, “this is the last mile with Jordan and Austin.”

Just less than a week ago the boys were shot and killed in their Brookhaven home. Corey Godbolt faces murder charges for their deaths and six others.

But today wasn’t about the loss of life; it was about the memories made and the lives these two boys touched.

Buie says through a tragedy…hope still shines through, “through it all we are going to make it.”

