Mississippi Quilt Association hosting annual gathering in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Over 100 quilters from throughout the state of Mississippi met yesterday evening and today to learn more about their craft of quilting.

The Mississippi Quilt Association (MQA) is a non-profit organization and has over 400 members. They provide a network and forum through which individuals can grow and develop artistically within the realm of quilt making.

Five of the gathering’s attendees were recognized as Outstanding Quilters for their quilting skills and teaching to other quilters of Mississippi and have together made a total of 400 quilts in their lifetimes.

The meeting was a two day event lasting for the weekend for both Friday and Saturday.